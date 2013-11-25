FRANKFURT Nov 25 The European Central Bank should quickly finalise details of forthcoming health checks on European banks because the sector faces a big challenge in completing the planned balance sheet exercises, a top German banker said on Monday.

Juergen Fitschen, co-CEO of Deutsche Bank and head of the German banking association BDB, said many details in the assessments remained undecided. The ECB aims to complete the checks by November 2014, when it takes charge of euro zone banking supervision.

"It would be desirable," Fitschen said in a statement, "if these details were clarified as soon as possible because the comprehensive assessment for banks represents a significant challenge, especially regarding human resources needed."

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the central bank and the European Banking Authority plan to publish key information about the stress tests in January.

European authorities plan a series of exercises over the coming months to test the ability of banks to withstand a future crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.

The first stage is a risk assessment, followed by an asset quality review and then stress tests to see how well lenders would hold up under hypothetical shock scenarios such as a sharp fall in economic growth or the value of government bonds.

Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said she expects the asset quality review to start in February and end in June, and said the review may already show that some banks may need to raise extra capital.

The tests are billed as the most rigorous assessments the banks have ever had, designed to remove doubts about their health after botched EU stress tests in 2010 and 2011 which failed to reveal major problems at some banks.

ECB policymakers have said the coming round is the last chance to instil confidence in the currency bloc's banking sector. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)