By Thomas Atkins
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 25 The European Central Bank
should quickly finalise details of forthcoming health checks on
European banks because the sector faces a big challenge in
completing the planned balance sheet exercises, a top German
banker said on Monday.
Juergen Fitschen, co-CEO of Deutsche Bank and
head of the German banking association BDB, said many details in
the assessments remained undecided. The ECB aims to complete the
checks by November 2014, when it takes charge of euro zone
banking supervision.
"It would be desirable," Fitschen said in a statement, "if
these details were clarified as soon as possible because the
comprehensive assessment for banks represents a significant
challenge, especially regarding human resources needed."
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Friday the central bank
and the European Banking Authority plan to publish key
information about the stress tests in January.
European authorities plan a series of exercises over the
coming months to test the ability of banks to withstand a future
crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.
The first stage is a risk assessment, followed by an asset
quality review and then stress tests to see how well lenders
would hold up under hypothetical shock scenarios such as a sharp
fall in economic growth or the value of government bonds.
Bundesbank Vice President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said she
expects the asset quality review to start in February and end in
June, and said the review may already show that some banks may
need to raise extra capital.
The tests are billed as the most rigorous assessments the
banks have ever had, designed to remove doubts about their
health after botched EU stress tests in 2010 and 2011 which
failed to reveal major problems at some banks.
ECB policymakers have said the coming round is the last
chance to instil confidence in the currency bloc's banking
sector.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins. Editing by Jane Merriman)