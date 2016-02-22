FRANKFURT Feb 22 Small German banks must adapt their business models to an environment of low interest rates by focussing, for example, more on commissions and cutting costs, one of the European Central Bank's top banking watchdogs said on Monday.

Banks, especially in countries where liquidity is abundant such as Germany, have been complaining that the ECB's ultra-low interest rates are eating into their profits.

"To secure their profitability, small- and medium-sized German banks must review the efficiency of their business model sooner rather than later," ECB executive board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said at an event organised by Germany's central bank.

"It makes sense to open up new sources of revenue that are less dependent on interest - for example, the commission business," Lautenschlaeger, who also sits on the ECB's supervisory board, added.

"On the cost side, German banks currently have scope for savings." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa, editing by Larry King)