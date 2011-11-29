BERLIN Nov 29 Germany's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday system-relevant banks, such as Commerzbank , could not rely entirely on the state to strengthen their capital base.

Banks should first try to cover any possible future capital needs themselves, if required to do so by the European Banking Authority (EBA) watchdog, and then if necessary, the state rescue fund SOFFIN could step in, added the ministry.

So far, the EBA had not made available its requirements for such banks.

"Therefore we cannot yet say what demands Commerzbank will face," said the ministry in a statement.

Germany's second-biggest lender is trying to stump up cash and offload assets to meet banking capital requirements. Sources close to the bank told Reuters last week it expected to have to find 5 billion euros to meet an EBA goal and would do so by slashing assets. (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Madeline Chambers)