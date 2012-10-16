BERLIN Oct 17 Germany will extend its SoFFin bank rescue fund by two years until the end of 2014 to bridge a gap until a pan-European bank restructuring and supervision mechanism is in place, according to a draft law seen by Reuters.

Under new rules, banks rather than taxpayers would foot the bill if the fund - reactivated this year - makes losses in future. Existing losses would still be the responsibility of taxpayers.

"This enables us to face pre-emptively any potential dangers to financial market stability, which could result especially from the continued sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone," according to the draft law, which the government wants to launch on Wednesday.

"At the current state of planning, one cannot expect implementation (at the European level) before the start of 2015," the draft said.

Germany established the Special Financial Market Stabilisation Fund or SoFFin four years ago to restore confidence to its financial sector, after a raft of banks, including Hypo Real Estate, IKB and SachsenLB, ran into trouble.

It allowed lenders to transfer some assets into "bad banks" guaranteed by the German state.

In light of European stress tests and concerns that some lenders such as Commerzbank AG could run into trouble, Germany reactivated the fund early this year, enabling it to act earlier and buy toxic assets, including sovereign debt.

SoFFin can give banks guarantees of up to 400 billion euros and provide another 80 billion for recapitalisation measures.

SoFFin posted a loss of 13.1 billion euros for 2011, hit by writedowns on Greek debt and losses on stakes in Commerzbank and WestLB. It still has a capital share of 19.8 billion euros, mainly in Commerzbank and Hypo Real Estate.

Last month, the European Commission proposed making the European Central Bank responsible for supervising lenders as a step towards a banking union.

But the proposal, central to closer economic integration in the currency area, has encountered opposition in a number of countries that could delay or even derail banking union.

As well as questions about how quickly the ECB can be put in charge of overseeing banks, the agreed first step towards a banking union, there are divisions over how to set up a single bank resolution fund and whether it is feasible to have a unified deposit-guarantee scheme any time soon. (Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by David Holmes)