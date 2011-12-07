FRANKFURT Dec 7 German landesbank Helaba has been added to the EU banking watchdog's list of German lenders needing to firm their capital cushions by a mid-2012 deadline, three financial sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Helaba joins Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank , DZ Bank as well as fellow landesbanks LBBW and NordLB as the sixth lender needing to take extra steps to be able to reach the European Banking Authority's (EBA) 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio target by the end of June.

The EBA is due to publish this week its estimates for capital shortfalls at European banks, based on its analysis of how well banks could deal with financial adversity in a stress scenario.

The total shortfall among German lenders had been seen at around 10 billion euros ($13.4 billion), banking and regulatory sources told Reuters earlier this month.

That figure excludes Helaba, however, and NordLB's shortfall may be bigger than expected.

Helaba sees its regulatory capital problem having been resolved already, following a move in November by its state owners to bring its capital base into conformity with supervisory rules, two of the sources said on Wednesday.

However, the EBA is using a Sept. 30 cut-off date for its analysis, which means Helaba's November capital strengthening has not been taken into account.

Helaba, German banking supervisors Bafin and the Bundesbank all declined to comment.

NordLB also faces a snag with the EBA's cut-off date for capital measures, financial sources familiar with the situation told Reuters separately on Wednesday.

The latest EBA calculations show NordLB's capital shortfall at 2.4 billion euros, significantly higher than the 660 million figure estimated by the authority in October, the sources said.

NordLB's state and savings bank owners are already moving to shore up the bank's capital by 1.7 billion euros, with a decision expected by the end of this year but too late for consideration in the Sept. 30 EBA deadline.

The bank is also working on ways to plug the remaining 660 million euro capital gap, the sources said.

NordLB declined to comment, other than to say that it would meet the EBA capital target by the June 30 deadline. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andreas Kroener, Writing by Jonathan Gould)