BERLIN Nov 21 German parties negotating the
formation of a new government will ask national financial
regulator Bafin to ensure the particularities of German banks
are respected when the ECB takes over supervision of the sector,
according to a coalition document.
The 10-page document, prepared by a working group led by
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, is expected to flow into a
broader coalition contract between his conservatives and the
centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).
It stresses the need for leverage ratio limits for banks and
backs the implementation of the so-called Liikanen proposals for
banks, which would legally separate risky investment activities
from traditional lending business, at the European level.
The document points out that given the 30 billion euro limit
for banks that fall under European supervision, German banks
that are "regionally limited" and "active in special sectors"
will come under the watch of the European Central Bank.
"The government will ask the Bafin, in line with its
responsibilities for European bank supervision, to ensure that
the particularities of certain banks, for example state
development banks, are respected," the document reads.