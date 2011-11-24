* Associations send letter to EBA chief Enria

* Ask for deadline to be moved to Jan. 13 from Dec. 25

* Say deadline extremely difficult for some banks

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 Germany's banks have asked the European Banking Authority (EBA) for an extension of the deadline to submit plans for meeting capital requirements to Jan. 13, a letter sent to EBA head Andrea Enria by the country's financial services associations showed.

The banks had expected to submit their plans by Christmas, based on capital targets due to be set for them by the EBA by the end of November, but wrangling among European banking supervisors over the standards the banks must meet, including the definition of capital, threatens to delay the process.

"Some banks at least will find it extremely difficult, if not impossible, to meet the envisaged deadline," the German Banking Industry Committee said in the letter, referring to the current Dec. 25 deadline.

"Given the scale and nature of such capital plans, completing them will require substantial involvement of the banks' owners and shareholders," wrote the committee, which groups Germany's public, private and cooperative banking sectors.

An EBA spokesman on Thursday could not confirm that the letter had been received. The EBA still aims to publish its report on capital needs by the end of November and expects to receive banks' capital plans by the end of the year, he said.

The 13 German banks under the EBA's scrutiny are already calculating how large additional capital demands might be and what they must due to achieve the targets, even though the EBA's demands remain unclear for now.

Several people close to Commerzbank told Reuters this week that the lender may need about 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) in capital to meet tighter EBA regulatory requirements, rather than the 2.9 billion expected just a few weeks ago.

The news sent Commerzbank's share tumbling by nearly a fifth and raised the prospect that Germany's second-biggest lender, and other banks as well, might have to slash balance sheets even more sharply than previously expected.

The question of capital standards for banks is far from academic for the European economy.

The EBA wants banks to hold loss-absorbing capital equivalent to 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by the middle of 2012. But the regulators do not want banks to reach the goal by cutting lending, which would hurt an economy already struggling in the face of the euro area debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones)