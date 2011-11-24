* Associations send letter to EBA chief Enria
* Ask for deadline to be moved to Jan. 13 from Dec. 25
* Say deadline extremely difficult for some banks
FRANKFURT, Nov 24 Germany's banks have
asked the European Banking Authority (EBA) for an extension of
the deadline to submit plans for meeting capital requirements to
Jan. 13, a letter sent to EBA head Andrea Enria by the country's
financial services associations showed.
The banks had expected to submit their plans by Christmas,
based on capital targets due to be set for them by the EBA by
the end of November, but wrangling among European banking
supervisors over the standards the banks must meet, including
the definition of capital, threatens to delay the process.
"Some banks at least will find it extremely difficult, if
not impossible, to meet the envisaged deadline," the German
Banking Industry Committee said in the letter, referring to the
current Dec. 25 deadline.
"Given the scale and nature of such capital plans,
completing them will require substantial involvement of the
banks' owners and shareholders," wrote the committee, which
groups Germany's public, private and cooperative banking
sectors.
An EBA spokesman on Thursday could not confirm that the
letter had been received. The EBA still aims to publish its
report on capital needs by the end of November and expects to
receive banks' capital plans by the end of the year, he said.
The 13 German banks under the EBA's scrutiny are already
calculating how large additional capital demands might be and
what they must due to achieve the targets, even though the EBA's
demands remain unclear for now.
Several people close to Commerzbank told Reuters
this week that the lender may need about 5 billion euros ($6.7
billion) in capital to meet tighter EBA regulatory requirements,
rather than the 2.9 billion expected just a few weeks ago.
The news sent Commerzbank's share tumbling by nearly a fifth
and raised the prospect that Germany's second-biggest lender,
and other banks as well, might have to slash balance sheets even
more sharply than previously expected.
The question of capital standards for banks is far from
academic for the European economy.
The EBA wants banks to hold loss-absorbing capital
equivalent to 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by the
middle of 2012. But the regulators do not want banks to reach
the goal by cutting lending, which would hurt an economy already
struggling in the face of the euro area debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Kathrin Jones)