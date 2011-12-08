FRANKFURT Dec 8 German banks need 13.1 billion euros ($17.5 billion) in extra capital to meet a European Banking Authority target by mid-2012, with two thirds of the shortfall seen at Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank , bank regulators said on Thursday.

Commerzbank needs 5.3 billion euros and Deutsche Bank 3.2 billion, with four other public- sector or cooperative lenders, NordLB, Helaba, DZ Bank and WestLB, making up the remainder, German financial watchdog Bafin and the Bundesbank said in a joint statement.

"The capital needs of the German banks have already been partially covered by announced capital measures," the two banking regulators said.

Reuters earlier cited sources as saying that Europe's banks were being told to increase their capital by a total of 114.7 billion euros.

The German banks' capital needs were derived from Europe-wide tests of how well banks could withstand adverse financial conditions, conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in conjunction with national regulators.

The tests and capital boosting are aimed at restoring investor confidence in Europe's fragile banking sector, which is still recovering from the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

The latest shortfall is more than double the 5.2 billion euro result in a previous stress test published in October, and reflects the sharp deterioration in financial markets in recent months due the euro area debt crisis, as well as more exacting capital definitions used by regulators.

The EBA wants banks to plump their loss-absorbing capital cushions and reach a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by June 30, 2012. Banks have until Jan. 20 to present their recapitalisation plans to regulators. ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)