BERLIN Feb 8 German banks can absorb an expected discount on Greek government debt without putting any of them in jeopardy, Bundesbank Vice-President Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Wednesday.

German banks' exposure to Greece was manageable, said Lautenschlaeger, who is responsible for banking supervision at Germany's central bank.

"It is not big enough to get into a panic or create deep worries," she said in a speech to a banking conference.

Though a haircut would be costly for some banks, it would not threaten the existence of any individual German lender, she said.

Private-sector creditors have been closing in on a deal with Greece to take a voluntary discount on their Greek bond holdings that will mean real losses of about 70 percent for the banks and insurers holding the debt.

Separately, European banking regulators are reviewing plans this week from 31 lenders to plug a 115 billion euro ($152 billion) hole in their capital cushions and help restore investor confidence shattered by the euro zone debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Klaus Lauer, Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Will Waterman)