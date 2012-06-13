* Banks eye potential fallout from Greek elections
* Banks have run scenarios, prepared for client queries
* Greece's path in or out of euro may not be quickly clear
FRANKFURT, June 13 German banks are preparing
for a worst-case scenario should Greek voters choose a path that
takes them out of the euro zone in elections on Sunday.
"If it looks like that is the election result, the
telephones will glow red in Frankfurt's banking towers," said a
manager at a large German bank, who asked not to be identified.
Banks and other companies will quickly review their
emergency plans, the manager said, anticipating questions like
what happens if the markets collapse on Monday, what investment
recommendations can be made to clients and what costs can be
expected in payment systems if Greece switches back to the
drachma.
Executives are reluctant to talk about their plans on the
record, with HypoVereinsbank Chief Executive Theodor
Weimer one of the few making a public comment.
"The management board decided today that we will meet on
Sunday if the worst case occurs," he said in Berlin on Tuesday.
The situation with international payment transfers would be
a main focus of the bank's leadership, Weimer said, as no one
wants to be the last lender to transfer euros to Greece.
Sources close to Germany's two biggest lenders, Deutsche
Bank and Commerzbank, said that no telephone
conferences were planned for Sunday evening, even if
anti-austerity parties carry the vote in heavily-indebted
Greece.
The actual direction of the country will probably only
become clear in the days after the election, said one bank
manager.
Commerzbank said it had been grappling with the potential
election fallout for some time.
"Our shareholders, our customers and the supervisory
authorities expect timely and careful preparation for all
eventualities and scenarios," a Commerzbank spokesman said.
"A meticulous effort to minimise risk does not necessarily
mean that we expect these scenarios to come to pass," he added.
Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain underscored the
financial market's nervousness in remarks late on Tuesday.
"The stakes are high," Jain told a conference of German
business leaders in Berlin.
"Risks remain, a systemic event would have significant and
long-lasting consequences - not just for Europe, but for the
whole world," he said.
Greece is returning to the polls after political parties
were unable to form a government following elections in early
May.
The last opinion polls published before a pre-election
blackout showed Greece's leftist anti-bailout party SYRIZA
running neck-and-neck with the conservative New Democracy party,
which wants only minor adjustments to the bailout.
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Kathrin Jones, writing by
Jonathan Gould, editing by Mark Potter)