FRANKFURT May 11 German bank earnings stand to
fall by up to 25 percent in the next five years due to high
regulatory costs, a weak economy and threats from high-tech
competitors, pressuring the sector to reform or consolidate, an
industry study showed.
German banks have been some of the slowest to adapt to the
tough competitive conditions that emerged after the financial
crisis, and have earned some 9.5 billion euros ($10.6
billion)less than their cost of capital in the period 2009 to
2013, BCG said in a study.
"The business models of the established banks don't hold up
any longer," said Ruediger Filbry, head of BCG's banking
advisory division. "German banks can't simply continue as they
have in the past."
Overcoming structural weakness means more than cutting
costs, something German banks have done with little success in
the past, he said. Banks that do not adapt will face pressure to
consolidate, Filbry said.
Despite spending 9 billion euros on one-off cost-cutting
programs over the past five years, the combined costs in the
sector haven't changed, even though operating earnings have
fallen by about 10 percent, according to the study.
"More cost cuts won't help," Filbry said. Rather, banks need
to embrace new strategies, pare bricks-and-mortar branches and
embrace new technologies.
While clients have migrated to online and mobile services,
many German banks have been slow to adapt to online technologies
and close street-front offices, said BCG partner Til Klein at a
media briefing.
"The cultural change issue is huge for German banks," he
said, adding that German banks are expected to cut up to 50
percent of their branches in the coming years.
($1 = 0.8975 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins)