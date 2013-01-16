BERLIN Jan 16 Germany wants to be able to force
banks to be wound down or restructured and to restrict their
legal rights if ordered to take steps to ensure they are not too
big to fail, according to a working draft law seen by Reuters.
The law forms part of a global effort to avoid expensive
taxpayer bailouts of distressed lenders as during the 2008/09
financial crisis and to prevent any one lender from causing a
systemic crisis for the entire financial system.
Banks in Europe's largest economy should have only one legal
chance and four weeks to argue against steps such as selling off
assets that financial regulator BaFin may deem necessary to
enable them to be wound down in case of a crisis, the draft from
the finance ministry shows.
"The abstract danger that arises from banks not being able
to be wound down is comparable to the concrete danger that
arises from a crisis and justifies as such the necessary and
appropriate interventions," the draft said.
Already in November last year, BaFin asked Deutsche Bank AG
and at least 14 other banks to draw up emergency blueprints for
restructuring during a crisis.
The law, which takes these plans a step further, would be an
addition to a broader bank restructuring law passed in 2010 that
includes a levy on lenders to raise over 1 billion euros a year
to fund any future financial sector bailouts.
Banks are required to submit each year their plans for
restructuring in case of a crisis, and BaFin should draw up
theoretical plans for winding down those banks.
Banks needed to reorganise themselves in a way which makes
them easier to wind down, BaFin said in November. The finance
ministry confirmed this in its working draft law.
"The plans for liquidation include an assessment of whether
a credit institute can indeed be wound down," the ministry
wrote. If regulators deem it cannot, the bank concerned can
propose measures enabling this to happen.
If such measures are not deemed sufficient, regulators can
themselves prescribe steps to wind down a bank. The bank has
only four weeks to legally argue against these measures being
part of their liquidation plans.
