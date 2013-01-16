BERLIN Jan 16 Germany wants to be able to force banks to be wound down or restructured and to restrict their legal rights if ordered to take steps to ensure they are not too big to fail, according to a working draft law seen by Reuters.

The law forms part of a global effort to avoid expensive taxpayer bailouts of distressed lenders as during the 2008/09 financial crisis and to prevent any one lender from causing a systemic crisis for the entire financial system.

Banks in Europe's largest economy should have only one legal chance and four weeks to argue against steps such as selling off assets that financial regulator BaFin may deem necessary to enable them to be wound down in case of a crisis, the draft from the finance ministry shows.

"The abstract danger that arises from banks not being able to be wound down is comparable to the concrete danger that arises from a crisis and justifies as such the necessary and appropriate interventions," the draft said.

Already in November last year, BaFin asked Deutsche Bank AG and at least 14 other banks to draw up emergency blueprints for restructuring during a crisis.

The law, which takes these plans a step further, would be an addition to a broader bank restructuring law passed in 2010 that includes a levy on lenders to raise over 1 billion euros a year to fund any future financial sector bailouts.

Banks are required to submit each year their plans for restructuring in case of a crisis, and BaFin should draw up theoretical plans for winding down those banks.

Banks needed to reorganise themselves in a way which makes them easier to wind down, BaFin said in November. The finance ministry confirmed this in its working draft law.

"The plans for liquidation include an assessment of whether a credit institute can indeed be wound down," the ministry wrote. If regulators deem it cannot, the bank concerned can propose measures enabling this to happen.

If such measures are not deemed sufficient, regulators can themselves prescribe steps to wind down a bank. The bank has only four weeks to legally argue against these measures being part of their liquidation plans. (Reporting By Klaus Lauer; writing by Sarah Marsh; editing by Stephen Nisbet)