FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Credit rating agency Moody's
has raised its outlook for Germany's banks for the first time
since the financial crisis started in 2008, saying
crisis-related losses were shrinking and capital strength
improving.
Moody's said on Friday it had moved its outlook for the
German banking system, often seen as a weak link in Europe's
leading economy, to "stable" from "negative".
"German banks are now more able to withstand shocks," said
Moody's banking analyst Katharina Barten.
The Association of German Public Banks, which represents a
group of regional state-owned lenders called landesbanks - most
of which were bailed out in the crisis - said Moody's decision
showed that the right actions were taken after the crisis.
"Especially the landesbank have drawn their conclusions from
the crisis and adjusted their business models to the new
challenges," association President Gunter Dunkel said.
Michael Kemmer, managing director of the Association of
German Banks, said lenders had their risks under control now and
were concentrating on their core activities.
While European policymakers have often named Germany as an
example for economic strength, some have also criticised the
country for a fragile and fragmented banking system.
Germany's banking system consists of Deutsche Bank
and Commerzbank at the top, five larger
landesbanks as well as a few foreign and cooperative lenders in
the middle and a swathe of savings banks and cooperative lenders
at the bottom.
In the financial crisis, the state had to bail out
Commerzbank, landesbanks like LBBW, BayernLB
and HSH Nordbank. It also nationalised
mortgage lender Hypo Real Estate and helped shut down
WestLB.
A European Union study has found that the landesbanks alone
- regularly scolded for being politically influenced and making
bold investments - have cost German taxpayers a total of 70
billion euros, the bulk stemming from post-Lehman bailouts.
While Moody's said German banks seemed to have put the worst
behind them, it added that challenges such as low interest rates
and overcapacity continued to weigh on their earnings.
Banks' exposure to volatile asset classes had declined but
still posed a risk, Moody's said, adding ship financiers - like
HSH, Commerzbank or NordLB - would continue to face considerable
headwinds as that sector's crisis is unlikely to end quickly.
