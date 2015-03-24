FRANKFURT, March 24 Germany's network of cooperative banks stands to make gains from competitors' efforts to cut costs by closing branches, cooperative bank trade body BVR said on Tuesday.

"It's an opportunity for us to pick up talent from other banking groups who no longer feel comfortable in their own bank," BVR president Uwe Froehlich said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Germany's mutually owned cooperative banks compete against public-sector savings banks and commercial lenders like Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank, creating an environment where retail margins are thin.

Munich-based lender HVB, owned by Italy's Unicredit , is closing about half of its retail branches in an effort to cut costs.

Deutsche Bank is also considering closing a third of its 750 domestic retail branches, according to an internal paper under discussion at Germany's largest lender, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The bank declined to comment on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner said on Monday that it is reviewing multiple options to create a sustainable strategy that will take the bank to the year 2018 and beyond.

Reuters had reported on Saturday that Deutsche Bank's retail operations would bear the brunt of planned restructuring and would most likely be spun off in a stock market listing, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The number of cooperative banks has also been falling gradually for several years, with the number of dropping by 31 to 1,047 last year and seen dipping to around 1,000 by the end of 2015.

(Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Kathrin Jones; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Pravin Char)