FRANKFURT Aug 16 Germany's banking industry has
written to Standard and Poor's to demand clarity on how
the agency sets prices for the ratings it grants banks after
invoices rose steeply, echoing a complaint by industrial
companies earlier this year.
The powerful German Banking Industry Committee, representing
the country's private sector, public sector and cooperative
banks, said lenders had received invoices in recent weeks that
were considerably higher than in previous years.
"The affected German banks have been unable to detect that
these price increases are the result of improved services or
quality," the industry said in a joint letter to S&P President
Douglas Peterson and Germany head Torsten Hinrichs, a copy of
which was obtained by Reuters.
"They consider this form of intransparent price increase
from Standard & Poor's to be unacceptable," the letter said.
The criticism echoes a complaint earlier this year by 12 big
German companies, including Bayer, E.ON,
Daimler and Siemens about "unacceptable"
rises in S&P's prices, which the companies said had more than
doubled in some cases.
The banks' letter was directed to market leader S&P but the
message was equally meant for the fellow rating agencies Moody's
and Fitch , said one banker who declined to be
named.
"The agencies' pricing policy has been a thorn in our side
for a long time," the banker said.
The three agencies dominate the market for the quality
assessments of companies and individual securities that
investors consider a vital component in their investment
decisions. The agencies are paid by the companies they rate.
The banks in their letter demanded that S&P publish a
"transparent" list of fees that the lenders could use as a basis
for their individual price negotiations with the agency, adding
that they had also made EU markets regulator ESMA aware of their
desire for greater clarity on pricing.
S&P defended its position, saying it was trying to space out
the increases over a number of years for those banks which are
facing potentially big increases.
"We believe our new fee schedule produces a fairer and more
transparent cost structure, which better reflects the benefits
of our ratings for individual issuers," the agency said in a
statement.
"The benefit of an S&P rating in terms of issuance costs is
many times the level of our fees," the agency added.
One rating agency insider said price increases by market
leader S&P often prompted the other agencies to think about
following suit, although there was no price fixing among them.
However, there was little the agencies' customers could do.
"There is frustration among clients about agencies' pricing
power, particularly S&P's, but in the end they lack the courage
to terminate their contracts and they really have no other
leverage," said the rating agency source, who asked not to be
identified.