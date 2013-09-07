FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Germany's public-sector
lenders need to increase a protection scheme for their
depositors by up to 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion) to comply
with new European banking standards, according to the head of
one of the banks.
"We need to top up today's funds by 2-3 billion euros over a
time span of 10-15 years," Hans-Dieter Brenner, chief executive
of regional bank Helaba, said, adding the lenders
would be able to accomplish this.
German savings banks and the regional landesbanks, which
have about 800 billion euros in deposits, are in early-stage
negotiations over how to implement the new rules, which form a
pillar of Europe's plans for a banking union.
The proposals require lenders to set aside cash reserves for
at least 1 percent of deposits worth up to 100,000 euros.
The landesbanks and savings banks have yet to decide who
should carry the main burden of topping up the scheme, since it
is already clear that the existing safety net for bank savings
will need to be changed.
The landesbanks - which belong to state governments and
whose main purpose is to support their regional economy - lost
billions of euros on risky investments in the financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7600 euros)
