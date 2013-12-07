BERLIN Dec 7 European Central Bank board member
Joerg Asmussen has backed German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble's call for governments to keep scrutinising the
banking sector despite complaints that they have already gone
far enough.
Schaeuble's comments have prompted indignation in Germany
among business and banking leaders who fear regulation will
strangle the financial sector and thereby reduce firms' access
to credit.
"The finance minister is right: there should not and will
not be a pause in regulation," Asmussen was quoted as saying by
the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, in advance
excerpts from an interview to be published on Sunday.
Asmussen, who used to be German deputy finance minister,
added that, while the financial system had become more robust,
"we are still not where we should be".
If accusations that key reference values of the financial
market such as Libor have been manipulated are true, the order
of the market economy has been damaged, he said.
Schaeuble had told the business daily Handelsblatt this week
that the financial sector, and not states, had unleashed the
crisis and that regulation must therefore continue.
He also said banks were very creative in circumventing the
rules.
Deutsche Bank chief Juergen Fitschen retaliated
by saying it was "unacceptable for people to stand there and say
that banks are still circumventing the rules".
In his capacity as head of Germany's BdB banking
association, he added that "far-reaching changes" in regulation
had been made in recent years.
The managing director of the German Chambers of Industry and
Commerce warned that too much regulation would create more
bureaucracy without reducing the risks.
"Whoever is tied to a leash is unable to act - and that
surely cannot be the aim," Martin Wansleben was quoted as saying
by the Neue Osnabruecker Zeitung
It could even make it more difficult for companies to access
credit, he said. Moreover, it was wrong to suspect the whole
financial sector of wrongdoing.
"Frivolous simplifications do not do our market economy
justice," he said.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)