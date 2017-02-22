PARIS Feb 22 International bank regulations
must be further strengthened and it would be a mistake to water
down post-crisis reforms, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
With international bank supervisors struggling to agree new
capital requirements, some European regulators have voiced
concern that the new U.S. administration will seek to roll back
reforms to avert a repeat of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
"What has been done so far must be pursued further and we
will keep drawing lessons from what happened. It would be a
mistake to go into reverse," Schaeuble said in Paris after talks
with his French and Polish counterpart.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Yann Le Guernigou; editing by
John Irish)