HANOVER, Germany, Sept 3 Europe will not be able
to introduce centralised banking supervision by its year-end
target date, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on
Monday, making clear this would delay any direct bank
recapitalisation by the euro zone's rescue fund.
Schaeuble also said if the European Central Bank were to
take on the supervisory role for Europe's banks, it would need
to be reorganised to ensure it remains independent in setting
monetary policy.
The European Commission will make a proposal for
pan-European banking supervision on September 12. At a European
Union summit in June, leaders said they aimed to have the
centralised supervision in place by the end of the year.