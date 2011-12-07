BERLIN Dec 7 The German cabinet is likely to agree to reactivate the Soffin bank rescue fund at next week's cabinet meeting, but there is not yet full agreement on the issue of the forced recapitalisation of banks, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Government moves to reactivate the fund come against the backdrop of German lender Commerzbank's plans to repurchase hybrid bonds to try to meet tighter European capital requirements without asking for more state intervention.