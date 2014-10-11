BERLIN Oct 11 Germany's banks are well
capitalised ahead of the European Central Bank's stress test,
the co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank and head of
the German association of commercial banks (BdB) said on
Saturday.
"The stress test is a tough examination for all the
institutes involved. The German banks are however well
capitalised and solid," Juergen Fitschen said in a statement
issued to coincide with meetings of the International Monetary
Fund and World Bank in Washington.
The ECB hopes the checks, which test banks' ability to
withstand financial shocks, will banish fears about the health
of European banks and restore investor trust and revive lending
to euro zone households and companies - a key to getting
economic recovery back on track.
The results of the review, which covers the euro zone's 130
largest banks, will be released on Oct. 26, the ECB said this
week.
Germany's banks are thought to have completed confidential
consultations with the ECB over the test results this week,
industry sources told Reuters.
Fitschen also warned against expecting too much from the
ECB's current low interest rate policy, saying that the euro
zone needed more economic reforms, especially in France and
Italy.
"The ECB can buy time for governments and banks. But if
there is no structural reform, then investments won't pick up,"
he said in the statement.
