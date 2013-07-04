* Financial transaction tax faces big headwinds
* Consolidation among German landesbanks complete
* Shipping sector troubles to drag on until mid-2015
FRANKFURT, July 4 A financial transaction tax,
backed by 11 European Union member states, faces significant
opposition and is unlikely to come into force, the head of
Germany's VOEB public banking association said.
The 11 EU countries, led by Germany and France, agreed to
push ahead with the tax last year after failure to convince all
27 EU member states to sign up to it. The tax aims to force
banks to contribute to the cost of cleaning up after the
financial crisis but doubts are growing among regulators about
its efficacy.
"The financial transaction tax is facing the biggest
headwinds," Gunter Dunkel said at the international club of
Frankfurt business journalists.
Regulators are particularly concerned that the tax would be
applied to banks' repo business, which they use to refinance
themselves, said Dunkel, whose organisation represents Germany's
regional wholesale landesbank lenders as well as public
development banks.
The tax, which resurrects an idea first conceived by U.S.
economist James Tobin more than 40 years ago, would have the
"saddest fate" among post-crisis efforts at bank reform, Dunkel
said.
The EU's top tax official Algirdas Semeta on Tuesday
suggested the levy could be scaled back from original proposals.
Dunkel, who is also chief executive of landesbank NordLB
, also said he did not expect to see mergers among
Germany's public sector landesbanks.
"We are more or less finished with consolidation," Dunkel
said.
There has long been a debate over the future of Germany's
landesbanks, which provide wholesale banking services to local
savings banks. Analysts have said the country needed only two or
three landesbanks, instead of the five big groups it has
currently.
Dunkel also predicted no near-term relief for the ship
financing sector, in which his NordLB and sister landesbank HSH
Nordbank, as well as Commerzbank, are active
players. The crisis in the shipping sector, partly due to
overcapacity, will last at least another 18-24 months, he said.
"If everything goes well, there will be a slight improvement
in mid-2015," Dunkel said.
