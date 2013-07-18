FRANKFURT, July 18 Germany's industry federation
BDI has warned against EU plans to separate banks' proprietary
trading activities from their deposit and lending business,
saying the proposals could hurt companies' access to finance and
raise costs.
The BDI also said it had serious doubts that the
Commission's plans would achieve their aim of making the
financial system more stable, in comments on an EU consultation
paper on reforming the bloc's banking sector.
"It is far from clear whether the separation of banking
activities will have any additional positive effect on financial
stability that will be justified given the potentially huge
costs resulting from such a separation," the BDI said.
The EU plans to propose its draft law in October aimed at
making banks better manage their risks.
Splitting off risky trading from bread-and-butter banking
activities has been an important plank of regulators' efforts to
prevent future bank failures in the wake of the financial
crisis.
Germany has already passed a law bringing in a form of
separation from 2016, but has also included some rules that
limit the impact on the real economy, the BDI pointed out.
The industry body said it was hard to distinguish clearly
between the "good" and "bad" trading activities of banks and
instead defended the "universal" banking model, which allows
lenders like Deutsche Bank AG to supply a full range
of services to its corporate and individual clients.
Business diversification makes universal banks less
crisis-prone and have helped to stabilise the system, the BDI
said.
German companies usually finance between 70 and 80 percent
of their business through bank loans, unlike counterparts in the
United States which rely more heavily on financing through the
financial markets.
