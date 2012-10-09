FRANKFURT Oct 9 Germany's markets regulator
Bafin on Tuesday said a deadline to establish a euro zone bank
regulator by January 1, 2013 will likely be delayed by a year.
European Union leaders agreed at the end of June to set up a
single supervisor to oversee 6,000 banks in Europe, with the aim
of having it in place by the end of the year. But Elke Koenig,
head of Germany's markets regulator said such a deadline was
unrealistic.
Speaking to German television, Koenig said, "I could imagine
that we get there in January 2014. That's a guess."
Unified supervision is seen as a first step towards creating
a banking union and allowing the euro zone to directly
recapitalise banks to break the vicious circle linking indebted
governments and their troubled banks.
Germany has repeatedly clashed with Brussels over plans to
give the European Central Bank (ECB) new banking supervision
powers, saying it was unrealistic for it to oversee more than
the bloc's biggest institutions.
Late on Tuesday Koenig said that although she supported the
idea of common supervision in principle, she hasn't understood
how the transition from national to pan-European supervision
will work in practice.
"I support the idea of a strong European regulator. But I
have not seen a roadmap of how we get there," she said.
"The last thing we can afford is to have an interregnum
between those who are no longer responsible and those who are
not yet in a position to act," Koenig said.
Germany has long opposed key elements of a European Banking
Union, most notably the idea of a common deposit guarantee
scheme.