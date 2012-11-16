MUNICH Nov 16 It would be "inexcusable" if
tighter new capital rules for banks aimed at preventing future
financial crises did not start to come into force next year as
planned, the head of Germany's financial markets regulator Bafin
said on Friday.
"The rules are known. One can already start instead of
waiting for someone to say: Go," Elke Koenig told a conference.
"Even when some norms are very problematic in detail, that
does not make them unnecessary."
The new rules increase banks' capital requirements
significantly and many banks have pleaded for more time to raise
the capital.
(Reporting by Jens Hack, writing by Sakari Suoninen)