FRANKFURT Aug 30 Bayer AG has filed
for approval in the United States for the cancer drug
regorafenib, a potential blockbuster drug, to treat
gastrointestinal cancer, the German drugmaker said on Thursday.
Bayer in June said trials showed the drug prolonged the
lives of patients with the aggressive type of cancer without
their tumours worsening.
It is testing regorafenib against a number of tumour types
including kidney cancer and is targeting annual peak sales from
the treatment of more than 1 billion euros ($1.25 billion),
Bayer has said.
In May it filed for approval in the United States and the
European union for regorafenib as a treatment of metastatic
colorectal cancer.
($1 = 0.7982 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)