FRANKFURT, July 5 Berlin is wooing private investors including Macquarie and JP Morgan to take a stake in its much-delayed new international airport, German newspaper Bild wrote on Sunday.

The investors are to be given confidential details of the airport's business plans so that they can make concrete offers, Bild am Sonntag said, without citing sources.

Spokespeople for the airport, Macquarie and JP Morgan were not immediately reachable in Germany.

The 5.1 billion euro ($5.7 billion) Willy Brandt International airport has been delayed repeatedly by red tape and technical problems, forcing its scheduled opening date to be pushed back from 2012 to 2017.

It is jointly owned by the city of Berlin, the state of Brandenburg and Germany's federal government.

Bild said the owners expect a detailed report by the end of the year on whether a part-privatisation would be worthwhile, adding that the federal government wants to sell its 26 percent stake once the airport is operational. ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Alexander Huebner; Editing by David Goodman)