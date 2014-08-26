(Repeats to more subscribers)
BERLIN Aug 26 Berlin's Social Democrat (SPD)
mayor Klaus Wowereit, who has run the German capital since 2001,
will announce his resignation effective from December, local
media reported on Tuesday without giving any reasons.
Wowereit became a national celebrity by coming out as gay
during his 2001 election campaign, just as one newspaper was
planning to expose his sexuality.
He coined the phrase "poor but sexy" to describe Berlin and
during his 13 years in power the city has transformed into one
of Europe's hippest and more popular tourist destinations.
His reputation has been tarnished, however, by the debacle
over Berlin's new international airport, which has still not
opened after years of delays and cost overruns. Wowereit stepped
down as supervisory board chairman of the airport in January
2013.
