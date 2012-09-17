(Corrects date in penultimate paragraph)
By Sophie Duvernoy
BERLIN, Sept 13 Tourism to Berlin is booming as
never before and filling the debt-ridden city's coffers with
much-needed cash, but not all Berliners are cheering the influx
of visitors.
Some blame the tourists, especially the young 20-something
"Easyjet set" who ride the budget airline to party through the
night in the uber-cool, hedonistic German capital, for a host of
ills from rising rents to noise pollution.
"Noisy tourists go home!" reads one hostile sign in the
eastern district of Friedrichshain. "Berlin doesn't love you,"
say stickers plastering traffic lights in nearby Kreuzberg.
A gallery in an area known for its trendy bars featured for
months a scrawled sign in the window: "Sorry, no entry for
hipsters from the U.S."
"We've seen people insulted for looking like tourists or get
disparaging looks," said David Schuster, an activist for a local
leftist group that has launched a tourist-friendly awareness
drive.
"There's some resentment that tourists party loudly or throw
up on the streets," Schuster said. "I think many Berliners do
too, but they feel entitled to act that way."
Berlin, now Europe's third most visited city after the more
established magnets London and Paris, can ill afford to scare
away the tourists.
Tourism generated gross revenues of 10.3 billion euros last
year, equal to nearly 10 percent of the city budget, a recent
study by the Berlin government said. That is more than either
real estate or consumer goods production, two other expanding
branches of Berlin's otherwise plodding economy, it showed.
Nine new hotels are set to open by 2013.
Yet this summer, visiting investors at a business convention
were attacked by some hundred demonstrators and a newly opened
"organic hotel" was vandalised by anti-gentrification activists.
These protests represent those of a small minority, said
Burkhardt Kieker, director of VisitBerlin, the city's main
tourist service agency.
"Berlin is regaining the status of a world city. We are
becoming a mass tour destination. The average Berliner is
honoured by the tourists," he said.
"Paris and London have had hundreds of years to get used to
their many visitors. We've only had 20 so far," he said,
referring to the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
The fall led to the reunification of Germany, the
reinstatement of Berlin as the German capital and some
glittering restorations, which have made the city an attractive
destination for tourists.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)