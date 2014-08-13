BERLIN Aug 13 Exactly 53 years after East
Germany's Communist authorities started to build the Berlin
Wall, half of all Germans do not know the exact date when the
city was divided, said a survey released this week.
Shortly after midnight on Aug. 13, 1961, East German troops
began erecting a barbed-wire barrier to prevent skilled workers
from fleeing to West Germany. The fence evolved into an imposing
concrete wall that came to symbolise the Cold War.
When asked what happened on this date, some 50 percent of
Germans said they did not know, according to the survey of 1,013
people carried out by the Federal Foundation for the Study of
Communist Dictatorship in East Germany.
Only 32 percent of those aged between 14 and 29 knew the
significance of the date, said the poll.
"It's important to tell young people that this country was
split and that great difficulties were brought on many
families," said Anna Kaminsky, who carried out the survey.
The Wall finally came down in 1989 as the Communist East
crumbled, but not before at least 169 people had been killed
trying to escape to the more prosperous West.
After it fell, Berlin authorities were anxious to remove all
trace of the hated barrier, leaving only a few remnants by the
time Germany reunited in 1990.
Of the 302 East German guard towers policing the "death
strip", a no-man's land between the inner and outer segments of
the Wall, only three remained standing.
At one stage, visiting tourists struggled to find any trace
of the Wall, but there have been various reconstruction projects
over the years, and an 800 metre (2,600 ft) section of the
concrete barrier was rebuilt and restored on Bernauer Strasse.
Elsewhere part of the "death strip" has now been turned into
a luxury living quarter, with only a metal strip crossing its
courtyard as a reminder of the path the Wall once traced.
(Reporting By Helen Cahill; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and
Crispian Balmer)