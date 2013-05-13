BERLIN May 13 Teenage pop star Justin Bieber
appears to have given up on his pet monkey which was seized by
German customs officials in March, according to the shelter
looking after "Mally".
The 19-year-old singer has until Friday to hand in the
necessary paperwork to retrieve his capuchin monkey, which was
seized at Munich airport during a concert tour.
"Bieber's lawyers have indicated they would like to leave
the monkey," said Judith Brettmeister, spokeswoman for the
shelter caring for Mally. "From an animal rights perspective, it
would have been better to do that before, as he is being kept
well here but not with other members of his own species."
Brettmeister says Mally, who was around 14 weeks old when
confiscated, had been taken away from its mother too early and
needed to receive veterinary care.
"But it is now jumping around, learning slowly to climb and
to use its tail," she said.
Franz Boehmer, from the Federal Agency for Nature
Conservation said Bieber had only a few days left to retrieve
Mally before it automatically became German property.
Mally will be transferred from the shelter to a zoo to learn
to get along with other monkeys, he said.
"I'm afraid we can't reveal details on where Mally will be
taken, as we are worried about the hype surrounding the monkey,"
said Boehmer. "We want to calmly integrate the animal into a
group of its own species."
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh, editing by Paul Casciato)