Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
FRANKFURT Nov 4 Employees at German blood plasma products specialist Biotest, including its finance chief, are under investigation by German prosecutors over allegations of bribery in Russia.
Biotest, whose products are used to treat blood coagulation disorders, auto-immune diseases and immune deficiencies, said in a statement on Monday that an employee and her husband, both Russian nationals, have been arrested as part of the investigation, which began in May last year.
Last week prosecutors also searched its offices, looking for evidence of bribery and breach of fiduciary trust, Biotest added.
"Even after intense internal investigations we have not found any indication of warranted suspicion, so that Biotest resolutely rejects the accusations," the company said.
It added it had handed documents to the investigators and was seeking to have the couple released as soon as possible.
A total of 17 staff, including the group's chief financial officer Michael Ramrothchief, were subject to the investigation, the prosecutors in the city of Frankfurt said.
Earlier on Monday newspaper Handelsblatt had reported the arrests.
Biotest, headquartered in the city of Dreieich near Frankfurt, had about 440 million euros ($593 million) in sales last year. ($1=0.7414 euros) (Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: