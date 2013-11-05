(Corrects spelling of CFO's name in sixth paragraph)
FRANKFURT Nov 4 Employees at German blood
plasma products specialist Biotest, including its
finance chief, are under investigation by German prosecutors
over allegations of bribery in Russia.
Biotest, whose products are used to treat blood coagulation
disorders, auto-immune diseases and immune deficiencies, said in
a statement on Monday that an employee and her husband, both
Russian nationals, have been arrested as part of the
investigation, which began in May last year.
Last week prosecutors also searched its offices, looking for
evidence of bribery and breach of fiduciary trust, Biotest
added.
"Even after intense internal investigations we have not
found any indication of warranted suspicion, so that Biotest
resolutely rejects the accusations," the company said.
It added it had handed documents to the investigators and
was seeking to have the couple released as soon as possible.
A total of 17 staff, including the group's chief financial
officer Michael Ramroth, were subject to the investigation, the
prosecutors in the city of Frankfurt said.
Earlier on Monday newspaper Handelsblatt had reported the
arrests.
Biotest, headquartered in the city of Dreieich near
Frankfurt, had about 440 million euros ($593 million) in sales
last year.
($1=0.7414 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)