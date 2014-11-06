PARIS Nov 6 Germany reported cases of a highly
pathogenic bird flu virus on a turkey farm in the northeastern
part of the country, the first occurrence of the disease in over
five years, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) said
on Thursday.
Turkeys were found infected with the H5N8 serotype of the
disease on Nov. 4 at a farm in the northeastern state of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the Paris-based OIE reported on its
website, citing data submitted by the German ministry of
agriculture.
Some 5,000 birds were infected by the disease, of which
1,880 died, the report showed.
The H5N8 has never been detected in humans but has led to
massive culling of animals in countries infected, such as South
Korea which had to slaughter millions of farm birds to try and
contain the outbreak.
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)