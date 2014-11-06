(Adds details, background)
PARIS Nov 6 Germany has detected a highly
pathogenic bird flu strain which hit Asia severely but has never
been reported in Europe, the World Organization for Animal
Health (OIE) said on Thursday.
Turkeys were found infected with the H5N8 serotype of the
disease on Nov. 4 on a farm in the northeastern state of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, OIE reported on its website, citing data
submitted by the German ministry of agriculture.
"It is the first time that the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain
has been notified by a member of the OIE in Europe," a
spokeswoman for the Paris-based organisation told Reuters.
Some 5,000 birds were infected by the disease, of which
1,880 died, according to the report. It quoted German
authorities as saying that the dead birds had been safely
disposed of and the farm was being disinfected.
The H5N8 strain has never been detected in humans but has
led to massive culling of animals in countries affected. South
Korea had to slaughter millions of farm birds to try to contain
an outbreak there.
China and Japan also reported cases of the H5N8 virus
earlier this year.
Germany had not been hit by a highly pathogenic form of
avian influenza since 2009. In that year it reported cases of
H5N1, a different strain that can be transmitted from birds to
humans and had caused the death of nearly 400 people in the
world as of July 2014, according to World Health Organization
(WHO) data.
