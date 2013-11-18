BERLIN Nov 18 A German court has dropped for
the time being an investigation into a Roman Catholic prelate
known as the "luxury bishop" over accusations he lied under oath
about taking a first-class flight to visit poverty projects in
India.
State prosecutors had sought to have Bishop Franz-Peter
Tebartz-van Elst of Limburg fined for making false affidavits
about the flight, but the court accepted a 20,000-euro
settlement.
The bishop has also been under scrutiny over separate
revelations that he let costs for his new residence in Limburg
run to 31 million euros, over six times the original estimate,
triggering calls for his resignation.
Last month Pope Francis ordered him to leave his diocese
while an investigation and audit into high costs were conducted.
In the case of the flight, prosecutors were investigating
whether Tebartz-van Elst had lied under oath when he denied a
report in Der Spiegel news magazine that he flew first-class to
India to visit poverty projects.
Tebartz-van Elst, 53, said he flew business class. But Der
Spiegel made public a mobile phone video recording of a
conversation which triggered action by prosecutors in Hamburg.
"The criminal proceedings against the Bishop of Limburg have
been suspended provisionally in exchange for 20,000 euros," the
Hamburg court said in a statement.
The decision had the consent of the state prosecutors, it
said.
The Vatican sent an envoy in September to investigate
protests in the diocese. Pope Francis then banished Tebartz-van
Elst from his diocese on October 23 for spending so much of
Church funds at a time when the pontiff is stressing austerity.
But he stopped short of dismissing him outright although
Tebartz-van Elst was ordered to leave his diocese. The issue is
an embarrassment for the pope, who has called for a more austere
Church that sides with the poor.
Tebartz-van Elst, dubbed "the luxury bishop" by German
media, has apologised for any "carelessness or misjudgement on
my part" but denied wrongdoing.
The scandal also put pressure on bishops for more financial
transparency in the entire Church in Germany, forcing them to
scrap centuries of secrecy over the reporting the value of their
private endowments.
