BERLIN, July 25 Bavarian Interior Minister
Joachim Herrmann said on Monday that a video in Arabic found on
the mobile phone of the Syrian who set off a bomb in the
Bavarian town of Ansbach showed that it was a terrorist attack.
"A provisional translation by an interpreter shows that he
expressly announces, in the name of Allah, and testifying his
allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a famous Islamist leader, an
act of revenge against the Germans because they're getting in
the way of Islam," he said at a news conference.
Herrmann added: "I think that after this video there's no
doubt that the attack was a terrorist attack with an Islamist
background."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr)