BERLIN, July 25 An explosion killed at least one
person and injured 10 others near the German city of Nuremberg
on Sunday in what authorities said was believed to be an
intentional blast.
It was the fourth violent incident in Germany in a week and
came as the country was still on edge after the killing of nine
people by an 18-year-old Iranian-German gunman in Munich on
Friday.
The blast in the town Ansbach prompted the evacuation of
more than 2,000 people from a nearby music festival, authorities
said.
"We assume it was a deliberate explosion," a Bavarian
Interior Ministry spokesman said.
He said no arrests had been made in connection with the
explosion but Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann was en
route to the site.
The mayor of Ansbach told reporters the blast was caused by
an explosive device, according to the Nordbayern.de news
website.
Police offered no immediate details on the individual killed
or those injured but said the explosion, inside a restaurant
according to local media, was reported at 10:12 p.m. (2012 GMT).
Earlier on Sunday, a 21-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested
after killing a pregnant woman in a machete attack that killed
one woman in Reutlingen, near Stuttgart.
That attack came after a refugee from Pakistan wielding an
axe injured five people near Wuerzbuerg, also in southern
Germany, before he was shot dead by police on July 18.
Ansbach is home to a U.S. Army base and the 12th Combat
Aviation Brigade. A spokesman at the base said the base had no
information about the explosion.
