Police secure the area after an explosion in Ansbach, Germany, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

CAIRO An Islamic State fighter carried out the suicide bombing that wounded a dozen people outside a music festival in the German town of Ansbach, the group's Amaq news agency said on Monday.

"He carried out the operation in response to calls to target countries of the coalition that fights Islamic State," it said.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Lin Noueihed, Editing by Asma AlSharif)