FRANKFURT May 18 German police began removing
anti-capitalist protesters on Friday from outside a Frankfurt
skyscraper that is Goldman Sachs' home in the German
financial capital.
The demonstration was part of a four-day-long "Blockupy"
protest, due to run until Saturday, against capitalism and
austerity measures implemented to tackle the euro zone crisis.
"Hungry? Eat a banker," read one banner protesters held up
outside the Messeturm skyscraper, housing Goldman Sachs offices.
Reuters' Frankfurt office is also in the building.
Police closed off the road outside the Messeturm - a main
artery into Frankfurt - and flooded it with officers. They far
outnumbered the group of some 50 protesters, and began detaining
them. There was no violence.
Police said they detained 40 activists elsewhere in
Frankfurt.
The protesters are angry at the misery they say governments
are inflicting on people with their response to the crisis,
which has intensified since inconclusive elections in Greece
this month fueled concerns about its future in the euro zone.
Friday's protest followed a legal scrap between activists
and authorities over whether the demonstrations should be
allowed to go ahead. A court on Monday gave the go-ahead for a
rave on Wednesday and protests on Saturday but ruled against
them taking place on the other days.
On Thursday, police said they detained 150 demonstrators for
defying the protest ban. On Wednesday, they peacefully removed
demonstrators from outside the European Central Bank's Frankfurt
headquarters.
The ECB reported no trouble on Friday and commercial banks,
many of whom have made contingency plans to cope with the
protests, said their operations were running smoothly.
"Our operating business is not curtailed. We were well
prepared," said a Commerzbank spokeswoman.
Police sealed off Deutsche Bank's headquarters.
Germany's biggest bank said its business was unaffected.
The ECB is at the centre of the policy response to the
crisis and has faced calls from politicians, investors and
protesters to do more.
The central bank says it has already headed off a major
credit crunch with unprecedented funding operations in December
and February, and is putting on the onus on governments to act.
Frankfurt police have drafted in reinforcements from other
German states to cope with the protests. Some 5,000 police are
ready to be deployed.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze;
