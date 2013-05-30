* Protests against handling of debt crisis, austerity
* Several thousand expected to take part
* Protesters aim to block access to ECB, Deutsche Bank
* Demonstration at airport also planned
FRANKFURT, May 30 Thousands of demonstrators
from the anti-capitalist Blockupy movement will seek to cut off
access to the European Central Bank and other financial
institutions in Frankfurt on Friday, to protest their handling
of Europe's debt crisis.
The demonstrations in Germany's financial capital come ahead
of Europe-wide gatherings planned for June 1 and roughly a year
after police detained hundreds of people for defying a temporary
ban on protests at a similar four-day event in Frankfurt.
The movement's organisers say they aim to "visibly disturb"
the usual business of the ECB and institutions like Deutsche
Bank, which they blame for the recession in the
heavily indebted euro zone countries such as Spain and Greece.
"The ECB is part of the troika and is one of those
institutions responsible for pushing austerity measures and
making people in southern Europe suffer," Blockupy spokesman
Martin Sommer said.
The Blockupy movement in Europe came about after the Occupy
Wall Street movement in 2011. Protesters held a four-day
demonstration in Frankfurt 12 months ago, coordinated from a
camp set up outside the ECB's headquarters.
Sommer said he expects several thousand people to
participate on Friday, and that the streets of Frankfurt's
skyscraper-filled financial district could be occupied by as
many as 20,000 for the wider action on Saturday.
Around 500 people have already moved into a camp on the
western outskirts of Frankfurt, and that number is expected to
rise to more than 1,200 during the day as busloads of protesters
arrive from Berlin, Italy and Spain, Sommer said.
Seven busloads of people on their way into Frankfurt were
stopped by police, Blockupy later said. One bus with people from
a refugee camp in Berlin was sent back to the capital, it added.
Frankfurt police said they would cordon off the streets
around the ECB, while the underground train station on the
square where the building is located would be closed from
Thursday and certain trams would be diverted.
AIRPORT ROW
On Twitter, some watchers predicted the police would do a
better job at 'blocking' the city than the protesters. Last year
police shut off much of Frankfurt's city centre ahead of the
demonstration, which was largely peaceful.
Their task has been made easier by the fact that Thursday is
a public holiday in the surrounding state of Hesse. Many of the
city's banks have urged staff to take Friday as holiday, too.
The ECB said it had taken measures to remain operational and
ensure the safety of its staff.
In the afternoon, the demonstrators will divide up, with
some blocking the entrance to Deutsche Bank's twin towers, to
protest about food speculation and land grabbing. Activists have
been asked to bring pots and pans to bang.
A second group will head to the city centre to protest
against rising rents, while around 200 will highlight racism and
'deportation' at Frankfurt airport, Europe's third busiest hub.
A court on Thursday gave permission for the protest to go
ahead despite complaints from the airport operator Fraport
and the city of Frankfurt, which had wanted to keep
the demonstrators outside the terminal building.
The court said, however, that should the number of
protesters exceed 200, the gathering could be broken up.
Fraport reiterated its view that it did not understand why
the court had decided to let the protesters into the terminal,
especially given the movement's history of causing disruption.