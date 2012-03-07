* Germany sells 3.3 billion euros of five-year bonds
* Sale deemed good, average yield hits record low
* Average yield 0.79 pct vs 0.91 pct in Feb
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, March 7 Nerves before the deadline
for a Greek debt restructuring fuelled demand for safe-haven
debt at a sale of five-year German bonds on Wednesday, pushing
borrowing costs to record lows.
The average yield at the 3.31 billion euro sale fell to an
all-time low at a five-year auction of 0.79 percent in
aggressive bidding a day before investors have to decide whether
to volunteer for a Greek debt swap.
Insufficient participation could trigger a disorderly
default - the euro zone's first - with unforeseeable
consequences for broader financial markets.
"Market dealers are clearly interested in
safe-haven paper as nervousness about the final outcome of the
Greek PSI (private sector involvement) has clearly prevailed in
the past few sessions," Annalisa Piazza, market economist at
Newedge Strategy said.
The sale saw demand worth 1.8 times the amount on offer, the
same as in an auction on Feb 8, while investors had to bid more
aggressively to secure the paper.
The average yield fell to 0.79 percent from 0.91 percent in
the February sale, and the difference between the lowest and the
average bid - the tail - was nil.
In the secondary market, five-year government bonds yielded
0.79 percent - not far from record lows of 0.69
percent hit in January.
"From a valuation standpoint the bond offered potential here
but also German auctions largely remain a function of prevailing
risk appetite," Michael Leister, strategist at DZ bank said.
"There's a much more pronounced risk-off tone given the
various uncertainties regarding Greece and the peripherals."
German Bund futures hovered near record highs hit
in the previous session.
Analysts had said the ample cash in the financial system,
after the European Central Bank provided another half a trillion
euros of cheap three-year funding last week,
would also support the German auction.