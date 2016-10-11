BERLIN Oct 11 German federal police have evacuated and sealed off a train station in the town of Rastatt in south-west Germany after receiving a bomb threat earlier this morning, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The threat arrived around 9.15 this morning and police operations are still ongoing, the spokesman said, adding sniffer dogs and explosives experts are currently carrying out searches.

"Nothing suspicious has been found so far," the spokesman added.

