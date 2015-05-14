(Adds further police comments, Heidi Klum comment on Facebook)
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT May 15 A bomb threat and an
unattended suitcase prompted German broadcaster ProSieben
to stop the finale of model competition show
Germany's Next Topmodel and evacuate thousands of people from
the event's venue on Thursday.
An unidentified female person called in a bomb threat at
around 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT), prompting ProSieben to
interrupt the show, presented by German model Heidi Klum, and
clear the SAP Arena in the southwestern German city of Mannheim,
from where it was being broadcast, Mannheim police said.
In addition, a red flag was raised by a suspicious suitcase
near the cloakroom, which was later found not to have contained
any explosives, they said. The rest of the venue is being
searched with a bomb-sniffing dog, they added.
ProSieben said on its Twitter account: "We're sorry. We'll
no longer be broadcasting today."
Police said the audience of around 8,000 to 10,000 people
left the SAP Arena in a calm fashion. Newspaper Bild reported on
its website that Klum, her daughter Leni and the show's jury had
been taken to an undisclosed location outside the venue.
"Unfortunately we couldn't celebrate our big finale the way
we had planned," Klum said on Facebook, adding a winner of the
contest would be named within a few days.
Germany's Next Topmodel, a reality TV show based on model
Tyra Banks' show America's Next Top Model, has faced some
criticism in the 10 seasons it has been running, from groups
saying it conveys unrealistic ideals of beauty to teenage
viewers.
German regional media regulator mabb said this month it
would initiate an investigation of the show's effect on
teenagers following a complaint from activist group PinkStinks.
ProSieben has said it welcomed the scrutiny, saying that all
independent regulators that had looked into the show so far had
found it to be suitable for children aged six years and up.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Lisa Shumaker)