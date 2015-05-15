(Adds details on rescheduled final)
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT May 15 German police said on Friday
they had opened an investigation into an unidentified female who
called in a bomb threat during the live final of a modelling
competition, prompting broadcaster ProSieben to stop
the show.
Thousands of people were evacuated from the SAP Arena in the
southwestern German city of Mannheim, where German model Heidi
Klum was presenting the finale of Germany's Next Topmodel, after
the bomb threat was called in at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday.
There was also concern over a suspicious suitcase near the
cloakroom, which was later found not to have contained
explosives, police said.
The rest of the arena was searched with a bomb-sniffing dog,
but no further suspicious objects were found and the all clear
was given around 0100 GMT, they said in a statement.
Police said the investigation into the unidentified caller
was ongoing and they could give no further information.
ProSieben said it had rescheduled the final for May 28.
"ProSieben owes a final to its loyal viewers and finalists," it
said in a statement.
Police said the audience of around 8,000 to 10,000 people
left the SAP Arena calmly. Newspaper Bild reported on its
website that Klum, her daughter Leni and the show's jury had
been taken to an undisclosed location outside the venue.
"Unfortunately we couldn't celebrate our big finale the way
we had planned," Klum said on Facebook, adding a winner of the
contest would be named within a few days.
Germany's Next Topmodel, a reality TV show based on model
Tyra Banks' show America's Next Top Model, has faced some
criticism in the 10 seasons it has been running, from groups
saying it conveys unrealistic ideals of beauty to teenage
viewers.
German regional media regulator mabb said this month it
would initiate an investigation of the show's effect on
teenagers following a complaint from activist group PinkStinks.
ProSieben has said it welcomed the scrutiny, saying that all
independent regulators that had looked into the show so far had
found it to be suitable for children aged six years and up.
