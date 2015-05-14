BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 14 German broadcaster
ProSieben said on Twitter that there had been a bomb
threat during the finale of model competition show Germany's
Next Topmodel and added that the venue had been evacuated
safely.
The show presented by model Heidi Klum was being filmed at
the SAP Arena in Mannheim, a city in southwestern Germany.
"We're sorry. We'll no longer be broadcasting today,"
ProSieben said on its Twitter account.
A spokesman for Mannheim police said the organisers of
Germany's Next Topmodel had decided to clear the venue and end
the show after an unidentified female person called in a bomb
threat around 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Police are
investigating the matter, he said.
He could not say exactly how many people had been at the
venue but said he estimated there had been around 8,000-10,000.
