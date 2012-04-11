BERLIN/LONDON, April 11 Germany offered the
lowest ever yield for its 10-year government bonds on Wednesday,
dampening demand for its low-risk debt even though concerns
about Spain and other highly-indebted euro zone countries were
rife.
As was the case at the height of the euro zone debt crisis
in November last year, the low yields in Germany led to fewer
bids than the amount on offer, a phenomenon which debt experts
term as a technically uncovered auction.
"The market looks to have got a nosebleed at these levels,"
Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell said.
The average yield of 1.77 percent at the sale was an
all-time low. Ten-year cash yields were 6.3 basis points higher
on the day at 1.705 percent versus 1.685 percent before the
auction, while Bund futures fell 60 ticks to 139.72.
But as in November, the post-auction sell-off is expected to
be a brief set-back as confidence that Spain can keep its public
finances in check is waning and fears mount that the country may
be a source of contagion for the rest of the euro zone.
Chatwell said 10-year Bund yields might back
up to the 1.80-2 percent range after they have fallen to within
a whisker of their record low in secondary markets this week on
the back of a massive flight to safety.
Demand at the sale was below this year's average, with a
bid/cover ratio of 1.1 compared with an average 1.37 percent at
similar auctions so far this year.