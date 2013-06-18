(Adds background, bank quote)
By John Geddie
LONDON, June 18 (IFR) - Five banks have been hired on
Tuesday to manage the first ever joint bond issue between the
German Federal Republic and its regions, with the deal expected
to come to market as early as next week.
The Bund-Laender-Anleihe bond, or so-called
Deutschland-Bond, has been mandated to Barclays, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, and HSBC, said one of the lead banks on
Tuesday.
It is not yet clear how many of the 16 regions will
participate in the deal, although at least six have expressed
reservations or ruled themselves out so far -
Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony and
Thuringia.
"[The participating regions are] not public yet. There will
be a press presentation in Frankfurt tomorrow arranged by the
debt agency," said one of the lead managers.
Berlin agreed to the Bund-Laender-Anleihe initiative last
year in a deal to get the support of the regions in the
Bundesrat upper house of parliament for the eurozone's new
fiscal pact.
While the federal government has seen its borrowing costs
fall to record lows during the eurozone crisis as Germany has
been seen as a safe haven, several of the regions pay much
higher rates, reflecting their high levels of indebtedness or
economic problems.
Regions normally borrow individually in capital markets, or
in conjunction with other regions through 'joint-Laender' bonds.
The Federal Republic agreed to involve itself in a joint
bond issue, but stopped short of offering the federal guarantee
that some regions had hoped for.
The initiative is hoped to encourage reluctant international
investors to buy regional bonds, and increase the size and
liquidity of these deals.
Recent joint-Laender bonds have tended to be around EUR1bn
in size, with around 90% sold to domestic investors.
Sources close to the discussions over the
Bund-Laender-Anleihe bond suggest that the debut deal will be
EUR3-5bn in size, in the five- to seven-year maturity.
The finance ministry has already marketed the bonds
extensively in Europe - with meetings confirmed to have taken
place in Amsterdam, London and Switzerland - although some
investors and strategists have been critical of the plans.
Further investor work is planned for the coming days, said
one lead manager.
Syndicate officials said the debut bond is expected to come
to market next week, although the finance ministry has given no
clear indication of timing.
The bond will be denominated in euros and is expected to
carry an AAA rating from Fitch, said banks on the deal.
