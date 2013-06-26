LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - The German Federal Republic and its regions are targeting a seven year maturity for an inaugural bond and are testing investor appetite at mid-swaps plus low single digits, a bank managing the sale said on Wednesday.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank and HSBC are taking indications of interest on the 'Bund-Laender Anleihe', and expect to officially open order books later on Wednesday.

The benchmark bond will mature on 15 July 2020, and is expected to be rated AAA by Fitch. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison)