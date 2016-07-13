BERLIN, July 13 Germany's 10-year government
bond yield turned negative for the first time at an auction on
Wednesday, fetching the lowest average real yield at auction on
record for such paper at -0.05 percent, the debt office said.
The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt
management office, sold 4.038 billion euros ($4.47 billion) of
its new 0.00 percent, 10-year Bund at the lowest price of 100.48
with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.2.
"It's the first time that a 10-year Bund fetched a negative
yield during an auction," a debt office spokesman said, adding
that market liquidity for Bunds was very high and that investors
were attracted by Germany's top notch credit rating.
A backdrop of unprecedented monetary stimulus from the
European Central Bank and mounting political risks in Europe,
including Brexit, have boosted demand for German bonds - seen as
one of the safest assets in the world.
($1 = 0.9035 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)